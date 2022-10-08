Haaland hits 20 for the season as Man City crush Southampton

Erling Haaland struck his 20th goal of the season as Manchester City strolled to the top of the Premier League with a 4-0 demolition of Southampton at the Etihad.

Joao Cancelo, Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez were also on target for the English champions, who move two points ahead of Arsenal at the top of the table.

City travel to Liverpool next weekend for what has become the Premier League's marquee clash in recent seasons.

But on this form Pep Guardiola's men look unstoppable with Haaland added to a squad that has already won four titles in the last five seasons.

After a couple of early season slip ups, City are beginning to hit their stride in a six-game winning run and have now struck 31 goals in seven games at the Etihad this season.