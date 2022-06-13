Zidane close to joining PSG as coach: Reports

French champions Paris Saint-Germain are near to reaching an agreement for Zinedine Zidane to replace Mauricio Pochettino as coach, French media reported on Friday.

According to radio station Europe 1, an agreement in principle is in place between the club and 49-year-old Zidane for the former Real Madrid boss to join ahead of the new season.

Contacted by AFP, a PSG source refused to confirm or deny the reports.

Pochettino has a year left on his contract and led the Qatari-backed side to the Ligue 1 title last term but they were knocked out of the Champions League by Real Madrid in the last 16.

The club's Qatari owners are desperate to win European club football's premier competition and Zidane guided the Spanish giants to the trophy three seasons in a row between 2016 and 2018.