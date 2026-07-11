Messi is a ‘machine’, says Argentina coach Scaloni

"What is clear is that he's giving everything he has. When he gives everything he has and senses that he can create danger, he is a machine," the coach added.

Scaloni said those expecting age to catch up with Messi did not know the player well enough.

"It doesn't surprise me," he said.

"Maybe people who don't know him expected that at 39 he wouldn't be at this level, but I don't know how many times I've said it: as long as he wants to, he will be the best. I think that, and not because I'm his coach."