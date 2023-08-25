Spanish football federation chief Rubiales to quit over kiss scandal

Spanish football federation (RFEF) president Luis Rubiales plans to resign on Friday after FIFA opened disciplinary proceedings against him over his unsolicited kiss on the mouth ofplayer Jenni Hermoso during celebrations after Spain’s FIFA Women’s World Cup victory, Cadena Ser radio reported on Thursday.

Rubiales has been under fire after kissing Hermoso on the lips while handing the team their medals after they beat England 1-0 in the final in Sydney on Sunday.

The incident sparked outrage within and outside Spain, with many, including government ministers, demanding his resignation.