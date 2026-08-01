FIFA scraps World Cup sell-off plan after resistance from members

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said on Friday that world soccer's governing body had scrapped plans to sell a stake in the World Cup to private investors after widespread backlash.

FIFA's plan was to raise up to USD 4.2 billion by selling about a 20 per cent stake in a new unit that would run FIFA events, including the World Cup.

The proposal, first announced on Tuesday, immediately faced a storm of opposition. European soccer's governing body, UEFA, threatened a boycott of events and accused FIFA of putting the sport's "soul" up for sale.

"Having listened carefully to all the views, it has become clear that the project has created divisions of a nature that, regardless of the level of support, are no longer in the interest of the objective set out in the first place," Infantino said in a statement on Friday evening.