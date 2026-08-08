Messi’s father Jorge Messi dies at 68
The news that had been circulating as a rumour has now been confirmed: Lionel Messi’s father, Jorge Messi, has died at the age of 68.
Newell’s Old Boys, Messi’s first club, confirmed his death in a statement on social media.
Argentine media outlets Olé and La Nación have also confirmed the news of Jorge Messi’s death.
In a statement, Newell’s Old Boys said that Jorge Messi died in the city of Rosario at the age of 68.
“Club Atlético Newell’s Old Boys expresses its deepest condolences on the death of Jorge Messi,” the club said.
Messi broke down in tears after scoring against Algeria in Argentina’s opening match of the 2026 World Cup. After scoring a hat-trick, Messi told reporters that he was going through a difficult personal period.
A few days later, the Messi family said in a statement that the elder Messi was under medical supervision and that his condition was improving.