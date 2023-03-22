'Born Fighter’ Ruqsana seeks champions in Bangladesh

“I could not even bring the first trophy that I won openly at home due to fear. I bought it by covering it with a polybag so that my father won’t see it. Later, I hid it in the cupboard with the help of my younger sister.”

For Ruqsana, the boxing ring is not only the place of winning accolades but it is her saviour where she finds the spirit of life.

“Boxing showed me a new light of life. It taught me how to live with life, how to remain unshakeable to reach a target. I know I won’t be successful in everything in life but Boxing taught me how to face them. When I felt depressed, I used to go to boxing practice. My mother used to say, "If I remain well, doing so is not bad.”

Not only the struggle, she vividly recalls her memories of winning the world championship title.

“I got rather sick a week before that fight. I was not sure whether I could fight. I discussed it with the coach. This is the world championship and everyone will give their best. It was a huge risk appearing in the fight without being fully fit but I was eager to fight. I wanted to use the opportunity as the first British-Bangladeshi and I did it completely.”

After becoming champion Ruqsana became a favourite topic for British media. Companies like Adidas, Pandora and Apple started to sponsor her.

“The success did not come in a day. I reached that stage following tremendous struggles for ten years,” said Ruqsana.

Ruqsana teaches boxing to Muslim female students in London for free. She is a goodwill ambassador of Fight for Peace and Sporting Equal. She met Queen Elizabeth in 2012.

“I work with girls. Thanks to my contributions of helping girls breaking the barriers I got an opportunity of meeting queen Elizabeth. She asked me whether I have to endure a lot of pain while playing. I replied with a smile, yes madam. She heard the story of my struggle. It was like a dream for me.”

Ruqsana last came to Bangladesh 23 years ago. This time she rode on a rickshaw and even pulled one. The boxer was extremely pleased with the opportunity of returning here.