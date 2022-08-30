Love and affection as curtain goes up on Serena's farewell party

Serena Williams walked onto Arthur Ashe Stadium with her diamond-encrusted dress glittering under the New York sky, over 23,000 people screaming their approval.

Poor Danka Kovinic, her opponent, must have felt like the loneliest woman at the US Open.

"We love you Serena," fans screamed as the 23-time Grand Slam title winner appeared for what could have been the final singles match of her career.

Their fervour was more intense just under two hours later when she secured a place in the next round with a 6-3, 6-3 win.

This being New York, there were no limits to the hype or expectancy.

"The Greatest of All Time" screamed the courtside videos followed by "#Twirl for Serena", a plea to mimic the player's signature victory celebration.