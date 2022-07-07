Halep demolishes Anisimova to reach Wimbledon semi-finals

For almost 45 minutes, Simona Halep handed out a public flogging to a shell-shocked Amanda Anisimova in their Wimbledon quarter-final on Wednesday.

It was getting so bad for Anisimova, her fellow American John McEnroe quipped while commentating: "This is bordering on embarrassing... this will be over in 10 minutes."

McEnroe's prediction was a little off but 2019 champion Halep will be fancying her chances of reaching a second Wimbledon final in three editions after subjecting a red-faced Anisimova to a 6-2 6-4 mauling on Centre Court.

"It's great to be back in the semi-finals. I'm very emotional right now. It means a lot," the beaming Romanian told the crowd after setting up a last-four showdown with 17th seed Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan.