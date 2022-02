Hockey Federation chooses initial 28 players

Bangladesh Hockey Federation (BHF) initially selected 28 players on Sunday to form a national team for the Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) Cup Men's Hockey beginning in the Indonesian capital Jakarta on 11 March, reports UNB.

The tournament will be the qualifying meet of the Asia Cup Hockey. Selected players have been asked to report to team's Malaysian Head Coach Gobinathan Krishnamurthy on 12 February at 3:00pm to join the training camp at BKSP in Savar.

Zahid Hossain Raju will act as Assistant Coach, Mohammad Yousuf as Manager and Mahbub Morshed Lebu as Assistant Manager of the team.