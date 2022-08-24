Wimbledon spectator threatens to sue Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios is facing potential legal action for defamation from a woman he accused of being drunk and disruptive at this year's Wimbledon final.

During his four-set defeat to Novak Djokovic on July 10, the controversial Australian called on the umpire to eject the spectator.

The woman was briefly removed from Centre Court but later returned.

Anna Palus accused Kyrgios of making a "reckless and entirely baseless allegation" against her that was broadcast around the world.

The player's claim that she "looks like she's had about 700 drinks" caused her and her family "very substantial damage and distress", she said.