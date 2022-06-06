I would probably not have played any other Grand Slam with my injury: Nadal after French win

It was the 'most unexpected' of his French Open titles, Nadal told Reuters on Monday after limping into the scintillating salon of a central Paris hotel.

Asked if he would have played any other Grand Slam with the injury that forced him to have injections to numb his foot, Nadal said: "Probably not".

"We have been through a lot of emotions. Probably the most unexpected, surprising (title) and all the things I had to do to play the event makes the title one of the most special," the 36-year-old said.

Nadal said that because of the injury, which also meant he arrived in Paris with no title on the European clay, he was not confident he would be able to fight for the Musketeers' Cup.