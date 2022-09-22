Federer eyes dream farewell alongside Nadal at Laver Cup

Roger Federer wants to bring the curtain down on his glittering career by teaming up with long-time rival Rafael Nadal at the Laver Cup in London on Friday.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner announced last week he intended to retire after the three-day tournament at London's 02 arena, which starts on Friday.

Federer, whose most recent competitive match was a loss to Hubert Hurkacz in last year's Wimbledon quarter-finals, has been struggling with a knee problem.

The Swiss great confirmed on Wednesday that the final match of his long and illustrious career will be in the doubles on Friday evening.

Italian Matteo Berrettini, the first alternate for the tournament that pits Team Europe against Team World, will then take Federer's place over the weekend.