Turaag Active Dhaka 25K 2025: A run through history

The second annual Turaag Active Dhaka 25K painted Hatirjheel with vibrant energy this morning, as over 2500 runners from across Bangladesh and beyond laced up their shoes and took to the streets for a unique celebration of health, community, and heritage, said a press release.

Under the banner "Run to Save Dhaka's Heritage," the event proved to be more than just a race; it was a testament to the city's spirit and a call to action for its preservation.

At 5:00 a.m., under the crisp morning air, the runners surged from the starting line at Red Crescent HQ, Hatirjheel, embarking on a scenic journey through the heart of Dhaka.