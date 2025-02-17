Turaag Active Dhaka 25K 2025: A run through history
The second annual Turaag Active Dhaka 25K painted Hatirjheel with vibrant energy this morning, as over 2500 runners from across Bangladesh and beyond laced up their shoes and took to the streets for a unique celebration of health, community, and heritage, said a press release.
Under the banner "Run to Save Dhaka's Heritage," the event proved to be more than just a race; it was a testament to the city's spirit and a call to action for its preservation.
At 5:00 a.m., under the crisp morning air, the runners surged from the starting line at Red Crescent HQ, Hatirjheel, embarking on a scenic journey through the heart of Dhaka.
The AIMS-certified course, a challenging 25 kilometers, wound its way past iconic landmarks and historical buildings, offering participants a glimpse into the city's rich past while they pushed their physical limits.
Alongside the flagship 25K, the event also featured a 10.3K run and a 3K kids' run, ensuring participation for all ages and fitness levels.
Imran Hasan emerged as the champion in the men's 25K race, crossing the finish line with an impressive time of 1:33:29 while Tanim Al Zisan and Tapas Ranjan Ghos secured second and third places, respectively. Shaolin Sigma secured the top spot in the women's 25K category, showcasing incredible endurance and athleticism with a time of 2:3:7, followed closely by Parul Das and Rebeka Sultana.
Dwip Talukdar became champion in the 10.3km category, while in the female 10.3km category, Hamida Akter Jeba ruled the roost.
Young participants demonstrated remarkable energy and enthusiasm. In the kids run 3km male category, Avi Islam became champion. In the female category, Samiha Sneha became champion.
"We are incredibly proud of the second edition of the Turaag Active Dhaka 25K," said Sajnan Mohammad, Co-Founder & Managing Director of Run Bangladesh. "The energy and enthusiasm of the runners, the support from the community, and the dedication of our sponsors made this event truly special. We are proud to be promoting a healthy lifestyle while also raising awareness about the importance of preserving Dhaka's heritage."
The event wasn't just about competition, it was about community. Runners of all levels participated, from seasoned athletes to casual joggers, united by their shared passion for running and their love for Dhaka. Spectators lined the route, cheering on the participants and adding to the festive atmosphere.
A key highlight was the Race Expo held on February 13, 2025, at Hatirjheel Amphitheatre, where participants collected race kits, engaged with sponsors, and connected with fellow runners. The event fostered a strong sense of camaraderie, reinforcing the growing running culture in Bangladesh.
The Turaag Active Dhaka 25K 2025 was made possible through the generous support of its sponsors, including Title Sponsor Turaag Active, Co-sponsor Clemon, Associate Partner Prothom Alo, and many others. Their commitment to health, fitness, and community engagement was instrumental in the event's success.
Run Bangladesh, the organizer of the event, continues to champion the growth of endurance sports in the country. Their dedication to creating world-class events like the Turaag Active Dhaka 25K is inspiring a new generation of runners and promoting a healthier, more active lifestyle for all. The event has undoubtedly cemented its place as a highlight on Dhaka's sporting calendar and its growing international recognition, the event is poised to attract an even larger pool of runners in the years to come.
As the sun rose over Hatirjheel, the international run competition concluded with a closing ceremony around 8:30am.