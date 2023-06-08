Zverev back in semi-finals after 'worst year' as Swiatek moves on

Alexander Zverev made an emotional return to the French Open semi-finals on Wednesday, one year after a horror ankle injury sent his career into a tailspin, as Iga Swiatek set up a last-four clash with Brazilian trailblazer Beatriz Haddad Maia.

German world number 27 Zverev claimed a 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 win over Tomas Martin Etcheverry of Argentina and will face Casper Ruud, the 2022 runner-up, for a place in Sunday's final.

It will be Zverev's sixth Grand Slam semi-final and will be played on the same Philippe Chatrier Court where he suffered torn ankle ligaments against Rafael Nadal 12 months ago.

Ranked at three in the world at the time, the sobbing, screaming Zverev was taken off court in a wheelchair and was out of action until January this year.