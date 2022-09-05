Kyrgios at same level as Djokovic and Nadal: Medvedev

Danill Medvedev said Nick Kyrgios is playing at such a high level that he merits comparison with Grand Slam heavyweights Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal.

Medvedev was deposed as US Open champion on Sunday by Kyrgios as the fiery Australian stormed to an electrifying 7-6 (13/11), 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 win to reach his first quarter-final in New York.

"Nick today played kind of at the level of Novak and Rafa," said the 26-year-old Medvedev after seeing 21 aces and 53 winners speed past him.

"He has a little bit different game because he's not a grinder. At the same time he can rally. He's tough to play. He has an amazing serve.”