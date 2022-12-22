Iranian actress in Dhaka to enter the boxing ring

Tina Akhondtabar's face has an enchanting beauty. At first glance it is nearly impossible to apprehend how fierce this charming face can be when in the boxing ring. Tina seems to be at ease only after defeating her opponent with a punch.

The Bangabandhu international professional boxing tournament will be held in Dhaka this 23 December. The competition has been dubbed ‘Bangabandhu Boxing Festival’. Bangladesh Professional Boxing Society is the orgainser of this tournament.

It is to participate in this tournament that the Iranian professional boxer Tina has arrived in Dhaka. Apart from being a boxer, Tina has another identity. She is also a popular film actress in Iran.