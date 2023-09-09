Medvedev topples Alcaraz as Djokovic outwits Shelton

Daniil Medvedev dethroned defending champion Carlos Alcaraz in a US Open thriller on Friday to set up a repeat of the final from two years ago against 23-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic.

Medvedev defeated Alcaraz 7-6 (7/3), 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 to reach his fifth major final and stop Alcaraz in his quest to become the first man to retain the title in New York since Roger Federer in 2008.

"I said I needed to play 11 out of 10. I played 12 out of 10, except from the third set," said the 27-year-old Medvedev.

"He (Alcaraz) is honestly just really unbelievable. To beat him you need to be better than yourself and I managed to do it."

Medvedev now meets Djokovic on Sunday as the 36-year-old Serbian star once more goes in search of a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title to crown his return to world number one next week.