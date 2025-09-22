Sports

BTF to hold officiating workshop on 26-27 Sept

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka

The Bangladesh Tennis Federation (BTF) will organise the “BTF Officiating Workshop 2025” at the National Tennis Complex in Ramna, Dhaka, on 26–27 September, said to a press release.

Officials interested in participating have been asked to register by emailing [email protected] or by visiting the Federation’s reception by 25 September.

The BTF will provide food and accommodation for participants coming from outside Dhaka, according to the press release.

Follow the Google news channel to get Prothom Alo's latest news
Read more from Sports