BTF to hold officiating workshop on 26-27 Sept
The Bangladesh Tennis Federation (BTF) will organise the “BTF Officiating Workshop 2025” at the National Tennis Complex in Ramna, Dhaka, on 26–27 September, said to a press release.
Officials interested in participating have been asked to register by emailing [email protected] or by visiting the Federation’s reception by 25 September.
The BTF will provide food and accommodation for participants coming from outside Dhaka, according to the press release.