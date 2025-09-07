Sabalenka defeats Anisimova to retain US Open crown

World number one Aryna Sabalenka overpowered Amanda Anisimova to defend her US Open crown on Saturday, defeating her American rival in straight sets to clinch the fourth Grand Slam title of her career.

Sabalenka ruthlessly attacked Anisimova's shaky service game to complete a 6-3, 7-6 (7/3) victory on the Arthur Ashe Stadium which cements her status at the pinnacle of women's tennis.

The 27-year-old from Belarus had gone into Saturday's final knowing it was her last chance to grab a Grand Slam crown in 2025 after agonising losses in the Australian and French Open finals.