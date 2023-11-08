MakeItIconic campaign launched for promoting French outlook ahead of Paris 2024 Olympic

France has launched a global campaign that sends a “powerful signal” to the international community and highlights efforts to build on the country’s strengths - industrial and economic dynamism, innovation potential, and cultural and artistic vitality.

MakeItIconic campaign has been launched to promote the French outlook ahead of the upcoming Olympics to be held in France in 2024.

The Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games will be the biggest event ever organised in France. The Olympic Games will take place from 26 July to 11 August 2024.

“In France, we believe that it's thanks to our audacity that we change things. That audacity is reflected in our heritage and permeates all dimensions,” reads a press release received from the French embassy in Dhaka.

Investing in France or choosing French companies and products means promoting economic, technological and ecological development that benefits everyone, according to the campaign message.