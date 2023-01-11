Youth hockey team storm into final in Men's AHF Cup Hockey

Bangladesh youth hockey team stormed into the final of Men's Junior AHF Cup hockey competition beating Thailand by 3-0 goals in the first semifinal held on Wednesday at Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Muscat, Oman.

Bangladesh will now face either host Oman or Uzbekistan in the final match scheduled to be held on Thursday at 8 pm (BST).

In the contesting semifinal match, the first, second and third quarter ended without disturbing the scoreboard as both the teams failed to take lead despite creating several scoring chances in the proceeding.