Youth hockey team storm into final in Men's AHF Cup Hockey

Bangladesh however found the net in the fourth quarter when Md Jibon broke the deadlock scoring a field goal in the 48th minute.
Hossain doubled the lead for Bangladesh converting a penalty corner in the 56th minute while Md. Hasan sealed the victory scoring another field goal for Bangladesh two minutes before the final whistle.
Bangladesh, who finished top of the points table in Pool B with nine points, earlier Bangladesh made an auspicious start in the competition beating Hong Kong China by 4-0 goals in their opening match and confirmed the spot of last four after thrashing Sri Lanka by 14-0 goals in their second.
The boys and red and green emerged as group champions after beating Uzbekistan by 6-1 goals in their ultimate group match rode on Amirul Islam's brilliant hat-trick.