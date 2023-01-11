Local sports

Youth hockey team storm into final in Men's AHF Cup Hockey

BSS
Dhaka

Bangladesh youth hockey team stormed into the final of Men's Junior AHF Cup hockey competition beating Thailand by 3-0 goals in the first semifinal held on Wednesday at Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Muscat, Oman.

Bangladesh will now face either host Oman or Uzbekistan in the final match scheduled to be held on Thursday at 8 pm (BST).

In the contesting semifinal match, the first, second and third quarter ended without disturbing the scoreboard as both the teams failed to take lead despite creating several scoring chances in the proceeding.

Bangladesh however found the net in the fourth quarter when Md Jibon broke the deadlock scoring a field goal in the 48th minute.

Hossain doubled the lead for Bangladesh converting a penalty corner in the 56th minute while Md. Hasan sealed the victory scoring another field goal for Bangladesh two minutes before the final whistle.

Bangladesh, who finished top of the points table in Pool B with nine points, earlier Bangladesh made an auspicious start in the competition beating Hong Kong China by 4-0 goals in their opening match and confirmed the spot of last four after thrashing Sri Lanka by 14-0 goals in their second.

The boys and red and green emerged as group champions after beating Uzbekistan by 6-1 goals in their ultimate group match rode on Amirul Islam's brilliant hat-trick.

