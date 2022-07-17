National badminton championship to begin on 24 July

The 37th National Badminton Championship (men's and women's) will begin 24 July at Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Indoor Stadium in Dhaka, BSS reports.

Nearly four hundred shuttlers of seventy teams from districts, divisions and education boards/universities will take part in the five-day meet, oragnaised by Bangladesh Badminton Federation (BBF).

Ahead of the tournament, a preparation meeting was held on Saturday at the conference room of Bangabandhu National Stadium.