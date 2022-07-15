Chess revolution at a school in the slums

When Polly Khatun first began learning to play chess in school, her mother Ajiron Khatun was sternly against it. She had seen her husband gamble on the chessboard. To her, playing chess could only mean gambling. That’s why she opposed Polly learning the game.

To keep Polly in chess, firstly, her mother’s misconception had to be corrected. Sohag Swapnadhara Pathshala did it. In that school, the black-white chessboards are adding a touch of colour to the lives of less fortunate kids like Polly.

The school, located at the Duaripara slum in Rupnagar, Mirpur, was established in 2006. In its first 15 years, there were no sports in the school. From October last year, the school began teaching students chess alongside academic studies. Out of the 350 students of the school, 46 are now chess players. Polly Khatun (1130) and Mim Akter (1048) have FIDE rating. Shahinur Khatun is also set to get a FIDE rating.