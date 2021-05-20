BAF picks athlete Jahir Raihan for 400m sprint

The Bangladesh Athletics Federation has chosen the country's famed athlete Mohammad Jahir Raihan to compete in the 400-metre sprint in the athletics event at Tokyo Olympics – slated to start on 23 July, 2021.

The selection committee of the Athletics Federation chose the country’s record holding Navy athlete Jahir from a shortlist of three, considering his performance at the local and international events, reports UNB.

The two other short-listed athletes were Shirin Akhter (100-metre sprint) and Mohammad Ismail (100-metre sprint).

Earlier, archer Ruman Shana became the first Bangladeshi athlete to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.

Later, two Bangladeshi swimmers – Ariful Islam and Junaiyana Ahmed – earned wild cards to compete in the Olympics.

Preparations for the Games are progressing amidst strict Covid-19 protocols.