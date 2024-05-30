Ex-footballers demand resignation of Salahuddin, Murshedy 

Former footballers have expressed grievance over what they described as a dark era of football in the country and demanded that the current leadership of the football federation step down.

They made the demand at a protest meeting cum press conference at the National Press Club on Thursday.

FIFA, the global regulating authority of football, has recently punished four officials of the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF), including its senior vice-president Abdus Salam Murshedy, on allegations of financial mismanagement.