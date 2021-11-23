Bangladesh hockey team gets new coach

The 43-year-old Malaysian, who played 190 international matches for Malaysia, had been appointed the head coach of Bangladesh team twice earlier, first in the 2014-15 season and second in March, 2018.
BKSP hockey coach Zahid Hossain Raju has been made his deputy in the tournament.
On completion of the ongoing Premier Division Hockey League on 27 November, the training camp of Bangladesh national hockey team will begin at the BKSP.
The six-nation Hero Asian Champions Trophy (Hockey) Dhaka’ 2021, organised by Bangladesh Hockey Federation (BHF), will be held from 14 to 22 December at Maulana Bhasani National Stadium in the capital this year.
Six leading Asian teams—India, Malaysia, Korea, Japan, Pakistan and hosts Bangladesh—will meet each on league basis matches from 14 to 19 December.
In the league basis matches, Bangladesh will play Malaysia on 14 December at 6 pm, India on 15 December at 3:30pm, South Korea on 16 Dec at 8:30 pm, Japan on 18 December at 6 pm and Pakistan on 19 December at 8:30pm.
Four top teams will play in the semi-finals on 21 December with the top team playing against the 4th ranked team while the 2nd ranked team will face the 3rd ranked team.
The final match will be held on 22 December.