Increased allocation proposed for sports

Finance minister AHM Mustafa Kamal proposed to increase the allocation for sports by Tk 174.638 million in the financial year of 2022-23.

The minister announced the proposed national budget for 2022-23 fiscal in the parliament on Thursday.

He proposed to allocate Tk 12.8163 billion to the ministry of youth and sports. In the ongoing fiscal year, the sports ministry was allocated Tk 11.226 billion.