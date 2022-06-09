Increased allocation proposed for sports

In the revised budget of FY 2021-22, the development expenditure was Tk 4.5917 billion and operating expenditure was Tk 8.05 billion. In the proposed budget, development expenditure has been reduced to Tk 4.0569 billion while operating expenditure increased to Tk 8.76 billion.
The finance minister said, “There are 8 ongoing projects in FY2021-2022 for construction and development of sports infrastructure, one of which is the ‘Construction of Sheikh Russell Mini Stadium at upazila level’ project.”
He further said, “Side by side, steps have been taken for training of the players by skilled and experienced coaches with the aim of producing skilled players, improving the quality of rural sports and provision of long-term trainings for talented players selected through sports talent search.”