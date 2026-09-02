Prothom Alo–Star News initiative
MoU signed for women’s football tournament
With the dream of bringing grassroots women footballers onto a bigger stage, the first-ever Prothom Alo–Star News Women’s Football Tournament 2026 is set to take place this month.
Organised by Prothom Alo under the sponsorship of Star News, the tournament will feature 37 prospective women’s football academies registered with the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) as one-star academies and spread across the country. An MoU between Prothom Alo and Star News was signed yesterday.
At the MoU signing ceremony, held at Prothom Alo’s office in Karwan Bazar, Dhaka, General Manager and Head of Marketing Azwaj Khan and Star News CEO Mokhsedul Kamal Babu signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.
Before the signing, Star News CEO Mokhsedul Kamal Babu spoke about various aspects of the tournament. “This is not just an MoU; it is a historic moment for women’s football in the country. This initiative will add a new dimension to women’s football,” he said.
He also said promising players would be selected from the tournament and given the opportunity to play for Nabil Group’s women’s football team, Rajshahi Stars FC. Operated by Nabil Group, Rajshahi Stars FC won the title in the most recent BFF Women’s Football League in its first-ever appearance. Nabil Group Head of Marketing Aktaruzzaman also spoke at the event.
At the event, Prothom Alo Managing Editor Anisul Hoque highlighted various initiatives taken by Prothom Alo to advance women’s football in the country. Expressing optimism about the tournament, he said, “This tournament will create a new platform for women footballers from remote parts of the country.”
Prothom Alo’s Chief Sports Editor also spoke about various aspects of the tournament. He said, “There has been tremendous response from women’s football academies across the country even before the tournament begins. Girls from different parts of the country will take part, which will help them rise to the highest level.”
Nabil Group Managing Director Aminul Islam attended the event and wished the tournament success. Expressing his commitment to taking the tournament forward, he said, “We want to take this initiative a long way. It is starting this year, and we want to continue the initiative in the future as well.”
Ahead of the tournament, a discussion meeting between the organising committee and representatives of the 37 BFF one-star women’s football academies was held on 22 August at Prothom Alo’s Karwan Bazar office. The participating representatives expressed their enthusiasm for the competition.
The preliminary round will be held across six regions on a knockout basis, followed by the final round in Dhaka. The champions will receive Tk 500,000, while the runners-up will receive Tk 300,000.
The primary objective of organising this tournament, which brings together women’s football academies from across the country for the first time, is to provide these academies with opportunities to compete. Such academies generally get few opportunities to play competitive matches. The tournament will therefore give their players a chance to showcase their talent.
Prothom Alo Editor Matiur Rahman, Associate Editor Sumana Sharmin, English Web Head of Content Ayesha Kabir, Head of Cultural Entertainment Kabir Bakul and Sports Department Special Correspondent Masud Alam, among others, were present at the event.