MoU signed for women’s football tournament

At the MoU signing ceremony, held at Prothom Alo’s office in Karwan Bazar, Dhaka, General Manager and Head of Marketing Azwaj Khan and Star News CEO Mokhsedul Kamal Babu signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Before the signing, Star News CEO Mokhsedul Kamal Babu spoke about various aspects of the tournament. “This is not just an MoU; it is a historic moment for women’s football in the country. This initiative will add a new dimension to women’s football,” he said.

He also said promising players would be selected from the tournament and given the opportunity to play for Nabil Group’s women’s football team, Rajshahi Stars FC. Operated by Nabil Group, Rajshahi Stars FC won the title in the most recent BFF Women’s Football League in its first-ever appearance. Nabil Group Head of Marketing Aktaruzzaman also spoke at the event.