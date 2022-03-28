National Archery Championship begins

In the recurve men's team event matches, Bangladesh Ansar team consisting Ruman Sana, Afzal Hossain and Shakib Mollah emerged first after scoring 1930 while Tirondaz Sangsad comprising Mishad Prodhan, Rakib Mia and Hridoy Ahmed and Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protishtan comprising Saghor Islam, Abdur Rahman Alif and Prodipto Chakma finished second and third scoring 1925 and 1913 respectively.

In the compound singles event, Bonna Akter of Bangladesh Ansar emerged first among the 22 archers after scoring 678 while Roksana of Army Archery Club and Shamoly Roy of Bangladesh Police Archery Club finished second and third after scoring 676 and 672 respectively.