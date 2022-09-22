Bhalukia Palong school becomes Cox's Bazar district champion

Cox’s Bazar’s additional deputy commissioner (education and ICT) Bibhisan Kanti Das was present as the chief guest at the prize giving ceremony presided over by the district’s education officer Md Nashir Uddin.

KLABU/PSG project of the non-governmental development organisation Friendship contributed to the creation of the team of Bhalukia Palong High School team.

With the financial support of the world-famous French club, Paris Saint Germain (PSG) and Dutch organisation KLABU, Friendship is implementing sports and nutrition-based projects among people of Rohingya refugee camps and local communities in Ukhiya upazila of Cox's Bazar, says a press release.