Winning start for Djokovic, Nadal as Osaka, Krejcikova dumped out

Reigning champion Novak Djokovic won in straight sets on his return to Grand Slam action at the French Open on Monday and 13-time Roland Garros winner Rafael Nadal eased to victory, but Naomi Osaka crashed out in the first round.

Djokovic defeated Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka 6-3, 6-1, 6-0 in the first night session at full capacity in Paris in his first match at a major since losing last year's US Open final.

His attempt to defend his Australian Open title in January ended in chaos and controversy when he was deported from Melbourne for refusing to get vaccinated.

"I'm happy to be back. Roland Garros is one of the biggest tournaments in the world, and the memories from last year still are fresh in my head, in my mind," said Djokovic.