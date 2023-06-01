Djokovic, Alcaraz cruise into 3rd round

Novak Djokovic brushed aside the furore surrounding his recent comments about clashes in Kosovo by easing into the French Open third round on Wednesday, then saying they reflected what he "stands for".

Djokovic, who is chasing a men's record 23rd Grand Slam singles title at Roland Garros, came through a marathon first set against Hungarian Marton Fucsovics before prevailing 7-6 (7/2), 6-0, 6-3 in the night session on Court Philippe Chatrier.

He had scrawled the message "Kosovo is the heart of Serbia. Stop the violence" on a camera following his first-round match on Monday.

"I would say it again, but I don't need to because you have my quotes," said Djokovic on Wednesday.

"I'm aware that a lot of people would disagree, but it is what it is. It's something that I stand for. So that's all."