Bangladeshi racer Avik Anwar wins in Malaysia, takes the lead in Championship Series 2023

Bangladesh racer Avik Anwar emerged as the championship leader at the end of round 1 of the Malaysia Championship Series 2023.
Avik gained the overall first position in Race 2 at the Sepang International Circuit on Sunday, securing two consecutive podium finishes in as many races.
Starting from Grid 2, the 36-year-old racer completed 22 laps in a little over an hour, leaving behind more than 50 competitors. Avik recorded the best lap time of 2 minutes 28 seconds on the day, which helped him secure his position as the championship leader.
Another Bangladeshi racer Aiman Sadat finished ninth overall and seventh in the SP 1 category (Stock Production 1) in the same race.
However, he had to enter the pit at the business end of the race to avoid a penalty for leaving two seconds early during the mandatory three-minute pit stop. Aiman’s best lap time in the race was 2 minutes 32 seconds.
Avik’s victory has brought joy to his fans and supporters in Bangladesh, who are hoping to see him continue his impressive form in the upcoming races. With this win, Avik has once again proven his mettle as one of the top racers in the region.
The Malaysia Championship Series 2023 is far from over, with three more rounds yet to be contested. The Round 2 races of the championship are scheduled to take place in June, followed by Round 3 and 4 in August and September, respectively.