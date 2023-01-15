Bangladeshi athletes not asking for much

Mohammad Ismail has longed dreamt of having an international standard training schedule. The four-time fastest male in Bangladesh didn’t have any way of acquiring such a schedule from an overseas coach. Eventually, he received his desired training schedule from a Japanese athlete named Lizuka Sota.

Sota, who won silver in the Rio Olympics, arrived in Dhaka last November during the celebration of 50 years of diplomatic relations between Bangladesh and Japan. There, upon Ismail’s request, Sota prepared one such schedule for him.

No just Ismail, every Bangladeshi athlete wants international standard training facilities. But most athletes don’t get that.