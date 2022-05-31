Medvedev and Tsitsipas knocked out as Swiatek survives scare

World number two Daniil Medvedev and fourth-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas crashed out of the French Open in the fourth round on Monday as women's top seed Iga Swiatek took her winning streak to 32 matches after surviving a huge scare.

US Open champion Medvedev was beaten by 20th seed Marin Cilic 6-2, 6-3, 6-2 in just 1hr 45 min on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Tsitsipas, the 2021 runner-up to Novak Djokovic, was defeated by Danish teenager Holger Rune 7-5, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 earlier in the day.

Cilic will face Russia's Andrey Rublev in his third career Roland Garros quarter-final.

"It's one of the most beautiful matches of my career, it was fantastic from the first to the last point," said Cilic, adding he is playing his "best tennis in recent weeks".