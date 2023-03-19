Sports

Bangladesh to vie for gold in Asia Cup Archery Sunday

Prothom Alo English Desk
Bangladesh archers Hakim Ahmed and Diya Siddique will compete in the final of the recurve mixed team event of the 2023 Asia Cup World Ranking Tournament, Stage-1 in Chinese Taipei on 19 March 2023Collected

Bangladesh team will vie for gold in the recurve mixed team event of the 2023 Asia Cup World Ranking Tournament, Stage-1 in Chinese Taipei on Sunday, reports news agency UNB.

Bangladesh mixed doubles pair Hakim Ahmed and Diya Siddique will take on their Kazakhstani counterparts in the gold medal decider at 2:52pm local time.

Diya and Hakim will also compete in the bronze medal decider matches of the recurve women’s singles’ and recurve men’s singles’ events, also on Sunday.

Diya will face off against a Malaysian archer in the 3rd place decider at 3:12 pm local time while Hakim will take on a Kazakh archer at 3:43pm local time.

Earlier, a nine member Bangladesh National Archery team, comprising six archers and three officials, left for Chinese Taipei last Tuesday to compete in seven out of 10 events of the tournament.

Bangladeshi archers competed in the recurve men’s singles’, recurve women’s singles’, recurve men’s team, recurve mixed team, compound men’s singles’, compound women’s singles’ and compound mixed team events.

Bangladesh team: Mohamnad Hakim Ahmed, Sagor Islam, Ram Krishna Saha (recurve men’s archer), Diya Siddiqui (recurve women’s archer), Mohammad Ashiquzzaman (compound men’s archer) and Shymoli Rai (compound women’s archer).

Officials: Aynal Haque Swapan (team manager),  Martin Frederick ( head coach) and Mohammad Hasan (coach).

