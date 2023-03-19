Bangladesh to vie for gold in Asia Cup Archery Sunday

Diya and Hakim will also compete in the bronze medal decider matches of the recurve women’s singles’ and recurve men’s singles’ events, also on Sunday.
Diya will face off against a Malaysian archer in the 3rd place decider at 3:12 pm local time while Hakim will take on a Kazakh archer at 3:43pm local time.
Earlier, a nine member Bangladesh National Archery team, comprising six archers and three officials, left for Chinese Taipei last Tuesday to compete in seven out of 10 events of the tournament.
Bangladeshi archers competed in the recurve men’s singles’, recurve women’s singles’, recurve men’s team, recurve mixed team, compound men’s singles’, compound women’s singles’ and compound mixed team events.
Bangladesh team: Mohamnad Hakim Ahmed, Sagor Islam, Ram Krishna Saha (recurve men’s archer), Diya Siddiqui (recurve women’s archer), Mohammad Ashiquzzaman (compound men’s archer) and Shymoli Rai (compound women’s archer).
Officials: Aynal Haque Swapan (team manager), Martin Frederick ( head coach) and Mohammad Hasan (coach).