Paris Olympics 2024: What you need to know right now
The middle Sunday of the Paris Olympics sees the final day of the swimming, a hotly anticipated men's 100 metres final in the athletics, and Novak Djokovic vying for a gold to fill the one gap in his trophy cabinet.
Meanwhile, one of the main pain points of the Games - the river Seine's water quality - is back in focus after training for Monday's mixed triathlon relay was cancelled after heavy rain made it unsafe to swim.
Here's what you need to know about the Olympics on Sunday.
Men's 100m final
One of the hallmark events of the Games - the men's 100 metres - takes place later on Sunday, with the United States' Noah Lyles hoping to complete stage one of his quest to win a rare Olympic sprint double.
However, he was beaten in the heats by Britain's Louie Hinchliffe on Saturday and with Jamaica's Kishane Thompson also in good form Lyles has quite the challenge on his hands.
The final is scheduled for 1950 GMT.
Gold for Algeria's Nemour
Algeria's Kaylia Nemour became the first African gymnast to win an Olympic medal when she secured the gold with a breathtaking routine on the asymmetric bars at the Paris Games on Sunday that wowed the crowd in Bercy Arena.
The 17-year-old's fast-paced routine featuring a number of complex release-and-catch manoeuvres delighted the crowd who came to support a gymnast who had previously represented France.
Shericka Jackson pulls out
Jamaica's world champion Shericka Jackson withdrew from the 200 metres on Sunday, less than a month after she suffered an injury at a tune-up meet in Hungary.
Jackson did not run the 100 metres in Paris, saying her injury played a part in her decision.
The United States' Gabby Thomas cruised into the women's semi-finals of the 200 metres, showing she is now the woman to beat with the quickest time of Sunday morning's preliminary round.
Boxing gender debate
Lin Yu-ting beat Svetlana Kamenova Staneva of Bulgaria by a unanimous decision in a featherweight quarter-final fight on Sunday to ensure Taiwan's third boxing medal at the Paris Games.
Lin and Algerian Imane Khelif have been at the centre of a social media storm at the Olympics due to them having been disqualified at the 2023 World Championships after falling foul of unspecified International Boxing Association's gender eligibility rules.
International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said there was no doubt Khelif and Lin were women. On Sunday, the IOC said the IBA gender tests were illegitimate and lacked credibility.
Table tennis
China's Fan Zhendong earned redemption by beating Sweden's Truls Moregard in the men's table tennis singles final on Sunday to make up for the gold he missed out on three years ago in Tokyo.
In the bronze match, 17-year-old Felix Lebrun won France's first table tennis medal since 2000 to cheer the home nation.
Seine water quality back in focus
Paris Olympics organisers cancelled Sunday's swimming training session for the triathlon mixed relay event after heavy rain affected water quality levels in the Seine river.
The decision was made late on Saturday after tests showed water quality did not meet the required threshold following rain on July 31 and Aug. 1.
The mixed relay is scheduled for Monday.