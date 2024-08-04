Paris Olympics 2024: What you need to know right now

The middle Sunday of the Paris Olympics sees the final day of the swimming, a hotly anticipated men's 100 metres final in the athletics, and Novak Djokovic vying for a gold to fill the one gap in his trophy cabinet.

Meanwhile, one of the main pain points of the Games - the river Seine's water quality - is back in focus after training for Monday's mixed triathlon relay was cancelled after heavy rain made it unsafe to swim.

Here's what you need to know about the Olympics on Sunday.