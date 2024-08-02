'Proud' Murray bows out of tennis with Paris Olympics defeat

Andy Murray said he was retiring "on my terms" as his trophy-filled career came to an emotional end at the Paris Olympics on Thursday, closing another chapter on tennis's golden generation.

The former world number one and three-time Grand Slam title winner slipped into retirement aged 37 when he and Dan Evans lost in the men's doubles quarter-finals at Roland Garros.

American pair Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul delivered the knockout blow with a 6-2, 6-4 victory on a packed Court Suzanne Lenglen.

Britain's Murray had already announced that the Olympics would be his last event. "I'm proud of my career, my achievements and what I put into the sport," said Murray.

"Obviously it was emotional because it's the last time I will play a competitive match. But I am genuinely happy just now. I'm happy with how it finished."

He added: "I'm glad I got to go out here at the Olympics and finish on my terms because at times in the last few years that wasn't a certainty."