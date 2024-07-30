Paris Olympics: Djokovic sinks Nadal as Alcaraz moves on

Novak Djokovic crushed Rafael Nadal 6-1, 6-4 in their blockbuster Olympics clash on Monday as the two titans met for the 60th and possibly final time.

The showdown between the two most successful men's tennis players in history appeared to be fizzling out before a late fightback from Nadal enabled him to avoid his heaviest-ever defeat by Djokovic.

"I'm very relieved," said Djokovic. "Everything was going my way, I was 6-1, 4-0 up but I played a sloppy service game and gave him chances."

It was 24-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic's 31st win in a rivalry that began on the same Roland Garros clay courts in 2006.

"You could feel the tension coming into the match, but also incredible hype, incredible atmosphere on the court," said Djokovic.

"I never thought back in 2006 that we'd still be playing each other almost 20 years later."