Sports

Islamic Solidarity Games

Archery team leaves for Turkey Tuesday

Prothom Alo English Desk
Dhaka
Ruman Shana and Diya Siddiqui concentrate on target on the opening day of thirteenth Teer National Archery Championship on 27 March at Shaheed Ahsan Ullah Master Stadium in Tongi
Ruman Shana and Diya Siddiqui concentrate on target on the opening day of thirteenth Teer National Archery Championship on 27 March at Shaheed Ahsan Ullah Master Stadium in TongiShamsul Haque

A 12-member Bangladesh archery team is set to leave for Turkey on Tuesday night to take part in the fifth Islamic Solidarity Games, reports news agency BSS.

The archers will also be accompanied by three officials, including head coach Martin Frederick. The meet is set to commence on Tuesday in Turkish city Konya.

The archery discipline of the Games will begin on 15 August.

Bangladesh’s ace archers Ruman Shana and Diya Siddique are part of the contingent. Bangladesh’s hopes of winning a medal in the meet are pinned on the archery team.

Bangladesh archery team: Ruman Shana, Mohammad Hakim Ahmed Rubel, Sagor Islam (recurve men’s), Diya Siddique, Nasrin Akter and Beauty Roy (recurve women’s), Mithu Rahman, Mohammad Ashikuzzaman and Sohel Rana (compound men’s) and Shamoly Roy, Puspita Jaman and Roksona Akter (compound women’s)

Officials: Sohel Akram (team manager), Martin Frederick (head coach) and Mohammad Hasan (assistant coach)

Read more from Sports
Post Comment