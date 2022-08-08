Archery team leaves for Turkey Tuesday

The archery discipline of the Games will begin on 15 August.
Bangladesh’s ace archers Ruman Shana and Diya Siddique are part of the contingent. Bangladesh’s hopes of winning a medal in the meet are pinned on the archery team.
Bangladesh archery team: Ruman Shana, Mohammad Hakim Ahmed Rubel, Sagor Islam (recurve men’s), Diya Siddique, Nasrin Akter and Beauty Roy (recurve women’s), Mithu Rahman, Mohammad Ashikuzzaman and Sohel Rana (compound men’s) and Shamoly Roy, Puspita Jaman and Roksona Akter (compound women’s)
Officials: Sohel Akram (team manager), Martin Frederick (head coach) and Mohammad Hasan (assistant coach)