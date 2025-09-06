Alcaraz, Sinner set up blockbuster US Open final

Carlos Alcaraz overpowered Novak Djokovic in straight sets on Friday to set up a blockbuster US Open final showdown against world number one and defending champion Jannik Sinner.

Spanish second seed Alcaraz produced a ruthlessly efficient display to end Djokovic's latest bid for a record 25th Grand Slam title, winning 6-4, 7-6 (7/4), 6-2 in two hours and 23 minutes.

Alcaraz was then followed into the final by arch-rival Sinner, who was forced to work hard by Canadian 25th seed Felix Auger-Aliassime before wrapping up a 6-1, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory on the Arthur Ashe Stadium court.