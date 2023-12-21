If I am a celebrity, I am for everyone

I think a lot about everything. Whenever anything happens in the country, I start thinking about why it happened or how it could have been different. People participate in talk shows and discuss what actions can yield results. However, these talk shows, discussions, and Facebook statuses often lack real-world impact. Many individuals have millions of followers on social media, but when they call for something, only a limited number of people, at most a hundred, may respond. The positive side of social media is its potential to create awareness, but this depends on one's popularity. Celebrities typically garner higher responses.

Several social media influencers have gained fame, accumulating fans and followers. For instance, I have many fans across the country, but the number from Magura might be quite low. If the people in my own area don't support me, what's the meaning of having such a large number of fans?

Even though I have 15 to 16 million followers, I don’t know how many are from Magura. I reside in an area where a significant portion of the population doesn't have smartphones. Some use smartphones, some use basic phones, and many don’t have phones at all. Therefore, I have to connect with three distinct generations — from children aged 12 years to individuals over 80. Coming from the sports world, I have never ventured beyond its confines. This political arena is entirely new to me, and I am learning a lot of new things.