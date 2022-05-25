Old friend awaits Djokovic as Nadal, Alcaraz star at French Open

Reigning champion Novak Djokovic will come up against his long-time former coach when he plays Slovakia's Alex Molcan in the second round Wednesday at Roland Garros, while Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz look to keep their French Open title ambitions on course.

World number one Djokovic split from Marian Vajda after last year's ATP Finals having worked with the Slovakian coach since he was a teenager in 2006. They took a break from each in other in 2017 but reunited the next year.

Molcan and Vajda started working together earlier this month.

Djokovic eased to victory in round one in his first Grand Slam match since losing last year's US Open final, but standing in the way of a record-equalling 21st major are both potentially Nadal and Alcaraz in the second week.