Kohli in IPL, Buffon in Champions League: Legends who could never win the league

But the final hurdle has so far proved too tough for RCB as despite of being one of the most celebrated clubs in the league, their trophy cabinet has nothing but cobwebs.

Kohli’s own record in the competition has been stellar to say the least. The Delhi-born batter is the highest run-getter in the competition’s history with 7263 runs to his name, ahead of second-placed Shikhar Dhawan by more than 600 runs.

Although Kohli still has quite a few years of IPL left in him, the time is gradually running out for the 34-year-old. Many of his fans have already began saying that perhaps Kohli should go to another franchise to win the league. But that’s highly unlikely.