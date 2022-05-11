PM Hasina distributes National Sports Award to 85 persons, organisers

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday distributed the ‘National Sports Award’ to 85 sports persons and organisers in recognition to their glorious contribution to the country’s sports arena.

The Prime Minister joined the award distribution ceremony, which was held at Osmani Memorial Auditorium, as the chief guest from her official residence, Gonobhaban.

The prime minister asked the authorities concerned to provide the award every year for encouraging players as well as organisers and for the overall progress of the sports.