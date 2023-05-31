Indian wrestlers threat of tossing medals in Ganges reminiscent of Muhammad Ali

On 28 May, the biggest sports related news from India was the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL), which got postponed and moved to the reserve day due to incessant rain in Ahmedabad.

But on that very day in New Delhi another incident took place which didn’t get the media attention it deserved.

On that day, top Indian wrestlers like Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Sangeeta Phogat led a march to the Indian parliament in a protest against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Singh for sexually assaulting female athletes.