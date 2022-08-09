Bangladeshi sprinter Imranur Rahman advances to 100m semifinal

Bangladesh’s fastest man Imranur Rahman advanced to the semifinal of the men’s 100-metre sprint with his best ever timing in the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games held in the Turkish city of Konya on Monday, reports news agency UNB.

Imranur came second in his respective heat of the men’s 100 metres sprint, participated by eight sprinters, with a timing of 10.01 seconds.

Imranur will compete in the semifinal on Tuesday at 4:30pm local time.