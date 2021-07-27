Sports

Ruman Shana eliminated from Tokyo Olympics archery

Sports Correspondent
Dhaka
Bangladesh’s archer Ruman Shana has been eliminated from men’s recurve singles event of Tokyo Olympics archery.

Shana was beaten by Canada’s Duenas Crispin by a narrow margin in the second round after he beat Britain’s Tom Hall in the first elimination round.

Crispin beats Shana by 6-4 set points.

The 26-year old Ruman won the opening set 26-25 but lost next two sets by 25-28 and 27-29.

The famed Bangladeshi archer came back in the fourth set beating his opponent 27-26 but lost the final set by 25-26.

Earlier on Saturday, Bangladeshi archers Ruman and Diya Siddique were eliminated in the pre-quarter final stage of recurve mixed event losing to top ranked South Korea.

Diya will play against Dziominskaya Karyna of Belarus in the first elimination round of the women's individual event scheduled to be held on Thursday 29 July.

