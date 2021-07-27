Ruman Shana eliminated from Tokyo Olympics archery

The 26-year old Ruman won the opening set 26-25 but lost next two sets by 25-28 and 27-29.
The famed Bangladeshi archer came back in the fourth set beating his opponent 27-26 but lost the final set by 25-26.
Earlier on Saturday, Bangladeshi archers Ruman and Diya Siddique were eliminated in the pre-quarter final stage of recurve mixed event losing to top ranked South Korea.
Diya will play against Dziominskaya Karyna of Belarus in the first elimination round of the women's individual event scheduled to be held on Thursday 29 July.