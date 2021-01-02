Sourav Ganguly in Kolkata hospital after chest pain

IANS
Kolkata, India
default-image

Sourav Ganguly, the president of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), was admitted to hospital in Kolkata on Saturday after he suffered a blackout at his home and complained of chest pain.

The 48-year-old former India captain complained of dizziness and then suffered the blackout just after he had returned from gym.

Advertisement

He was immediately rushed to city's Woodlands Multispeciality Hospital.

It has been learnt that Saroj Mondal, a physician at the city's SSKM hospital, has also reached the Woodlands Hospital to attend to Ganguly.

Mamata Banerjee, the West Bengal chief minister, tweeted, "Sad to hear that @SGanguly99 suffered a mild cardiac arrest (sic) and has been admitted to hospital. Wishing him a speedy and full recovery. My thoughts and prayers are with him and his family!"

More News

Bangladeshi cricketers pay tribute to Maradona

Argentine star Diego Maradona holds up the World Cup trophy as he is carried off the field after Argentina defeated West Germany 3-2 to win the World Cup soccer championship in Mexico City 29 June, 1986.

Some spectators allowed to return to sports events in England

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Portuguese midfielder Pedro Neto (2nd R) scores their first goal past Southampton's English goalkeeper Alex McCarthy (C) during the English Premier League football match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Southampton at the Molineux stadium in Wolverhampton, central England on 23 November

Mental health break put Maxwell in good shape

Mental health break put Maxwell in good shape

Hamilton smashes Schumacher's 16-yr-old record, becomes all-time F1 winner

Grand Prix wins: Hamilton and Schumacher compared